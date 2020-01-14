<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa Ibom state government has said that it was not necessary to adopt a security outfit recently launched in Southwest Nigeria since the state does not have a similar security situation.

The Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters Captain Iniobong Ekong (retd) who made the assertion yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen, noted that there is no problem of herdsmen/farmers attack in the state as witnessed in some other parts of the country.

“We don’t need to copy anybody especially since we don’t have the same security situation in those other areas. Akwa Ibom state is peaceful”, he simply responded.

However, it could be recalled that Ekong while reacting to the killing of a farmer in Mkpat Enin local government Council and another in Ukanafun local government area last year by herdsmen had described the killings as unfortunate incidences.





“But I must tell you that they are not anywhere near those things that they are calling herders/farmers invasion. In interpersonal issues you cannot rule out aggression. But we are cautious to prevent a misinterpretation, and we are conscious to ensure that we don’t allow a situation where it becomes a people against a people”, Ekong had said.

Similarly reacting to Amotekun security outfit, the state Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Udoh simply said, “Akwa Ibom state government does not disclose its plans on security matters in the media space.

“It is not a question of whether Akwa Ibom will adopt similar security outfit or not, what is important is to note the fact that Akwa Ibom state is safe and you are a living witness.”