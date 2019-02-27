



The Rosicrucian Order of Nigeria (AMORC) has called on Nigerians to always ensure they vote and insist their votes count.

The Grand Administrator, AMORC, Dr. Kenneth Idiodi, stated at a press conference organised on Tuesday by the Order as part of its Delta/Edo Regional Rotational Conclave, tagged: SAPELE 2019 with its “Spirituality for Social Justice,” which held at Okuatata, Ugbomoya, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

He pointed out that Nigerians should go to the polls to exercise their franchise peacefully and vote for the candidates of their choice, stating that members of AMORC have their fundamental human rights and so, should express their civic obligation as an order.

According to him, the order is praying and meditating on free, fair, credible and peaceful election, just as he identified the development of rule of law as the core of social justice in the country.

Idiodi opined that the progress of an individual can only come when there is social justice, explaining that they endorsed “humanity that is committed to a healthy, happy, safe, secured society and the development of the rule of law without which there cannot be social Justice.”

Speaking further, Idiodi also explained, “if an average Nigerian can adhere to the tenets of his religion with the golden rule basically and practice them at home, at work and others, things would be better, urging all to imbibe the golden rule of loving God above all things and our neighbours.

“They teach the will and all governments have good intentions but the will power to execute them is the challenge. Society should be developed on the path of truth to our creator, fellow human beings and to ourselves,” he stated.

He called on all Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnicity, tribe or political affiliation to realise that they are human beings who are Nigerians and should strive for spiritual development that will bring about social justice among Nigerian citizens and progress for the nation.

He stated that “if people do not have the sense of social justice, peace will continue to be a mirage since the perceived or feeling of injustice is at the bottom of the call for restructuring”.

The Grand Administrator enjoined all to re-order their priorities, “the tilt toward materialism has placed us where we are now and if we can re-order our priorities, our society would be better,” Idiodi advised.