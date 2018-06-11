Four Niger Delta groups, Itsekiri National Development Initiative (INDI), Itsekiri Joint Revolutionary Movement (IJRM), Niger Delta Advocates for Good Governance and Environmental Justice (NDAGGEJ) and Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), have stated that the new management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme led by Prof. Charles Dokubo had no interest of Itsekiri ex-agitators in his plans.

In a communiqué after an emergency meeting of the groups held in Warri, Delta State on Saturday accused the new management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme of being selective in the implementation of the amnesty programme by excluding the Itsekiri ex-agitators captured among the 30,000 in the programme.

The communiqué signed by Comrade Dennis Mene and Comrade Esimaje Okotie, coordinator and secretary on behalf of the joint groups lamented that the Itsekiri nation had no single representative in terms of employment/appointment in the presidential amnesty programme office.

“There is no communication whatsoever with the Itsekiri ex-agitators as to when and where they will be deployed to their trainings and educational programmes. Some Itsekiri ex-agitators’ bush allowances have been stopped by the new management from January 2018 till date.

“Even the request for the redeployment of some of our ex-agitators deployed recently by the immediate past Special Adviser/Coordinator has not been granted or approved till date.

“More than 300 Itsekiri ex-agitators have been abandoned particularly those in the skills training category who have not been deployed since they were captured,” they stated.

They threatened that since all their attempts to draw the attention of Prof. Charles Dokubo have failed, they would not hesitate to activate their machinery for a total showdown against the Federal Government.