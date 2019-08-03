Amnesty International has asked the Federal Government to immediately charge the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, or release him.
The rights group made its opinion known in a series of tweets on Saturday.
The tweet read, “AI is concerned about the arrest of Omoyele Sowore by DSS operatives. We urge the authorities to respect his rights and follow due process. If not charged for any offence, he should be released immediately.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]