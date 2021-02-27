



Presidential Amnesty Programme office has stated that it has not appointed representatives to any crisis-affected community in the Niger Delta region over the payment of stipends to ex-agitators.

The Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Dikio regretted that some individuals were taken advantage of the delays experienced in the payment of amnesty stipends to visit communities in the region to defraud the beneficiaries.

Dikio said: “It has come to our notice that some elements are attempting to use the current situation of delay in payment of stipends to our delegate to defraud unsuspecting beneficiaries of their stipends in the name of representation.

“These unscrupulous elements have been circulating a message claiming to have been appointed “to represent the Niger Delta Crisis Affected Communities in respect of the monthly remittances under the Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Programme.





He noted that the office has not commissioned anyone to interface with the ex-agitators in the scheme, warning the amnesty beneficiaries and the public not to fall prey.

He said: “The public is hereby warned that the Presidential Amnesty Programme has not appointed any representative for any Niger Delta Affected Communities in respect of any remittances under the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s Scholarship Scheme.

“Do not, under any circumstance send your name, email or any information at that to any number. Please note that information about our scholarship scheme will be announced via numerous news platforms and all our official channels, including our website and our official Facebook page, in due time.”

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to channel all their enquiries through the various liaison offices in the Niger Delta and the PAP call centre, noting that PAP remains committed to the sustenance of peace in the region.