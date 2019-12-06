<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amnesty International has reacted to the release of of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement from custody by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Less than 24 hours after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered the release of detained Sowore, the Department of State Services, DSS, has complied with the Judge’s order.

Sowore was let off the hook of the DSS along with his co-accused Olawale Bakare around 7:15 pm last night

They were released to their lead counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana.

Reacting, Amnesty International called on Buhari government to drop all charges against Sowore and his accomplices.

The rights group added that Sowore was detained for exercising his freedom of expression hence all charges should be dropped against him.

AI on its verified Twitter page wrote: “Amnesty International welcomes the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

“We again call on authorities to drop all charges against them.

“We are also calling for the release of Agba Jalingo. All of them were detained solely for exercising their freedom of expression.”