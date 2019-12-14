<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amnesty International has condemned the murder of four aid workers in Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents in northeastern Borno State.

The four men were among the six aid workers who were abducted on 26 July when their convoy came under attack near Damasak, in Mobbar local government area.

They were working on a health project implemented by the INGO, Action Against Hunger. One of the drivers was killed during the attack and another was earlier executed on 24 September 2019

Responding on Saturday, Osai Ojigho, Director AI in Nigeria, lamented that those who dedicate their lives to helping others are being targeted and killed.

“With yet another horrific killing of humanitarian workers, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has again demonstrated its brazen disregard for life”,

“The four slain aid workers were providing desperately-needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the northeast of Nigeria.

“The killing is a war crime. Under international humanitarian law, all aid workers must be protected from attack. ISWAP must immediately and unconditionally release the remaining aid workers.

“As news of these grisly killings emerge, the Nigerian authorities must double their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by ISWAP.

“All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice”, Osai Ojigho said.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has also condemned the incident.