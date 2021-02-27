



Global rights group, Amnesty International, has condemned the arrest of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was arrested hours after criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, over the rise in school kidnappings.

Yakasai, who was until Saturday afternoon, a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, was arrested by the Department of State Services on Friday.





Amnesty said in a tweet, “Amnesty International condemns the arrest of Salihu Tanko Yakasai for exercising his freedom of expression through a tweet. We call on the Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release him. #FreeDawisuNow

“Nigerian authorities must respect the right of citizens to express critical opinions. #FreeDawisuNow.”