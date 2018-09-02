Amnesty International has commended the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, describing the ongoing trial as ”good progress for the justice sector”.

The commendation was contained in a letter addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Osai Ojigho, the Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said a copy of the letter was made available to his office by the AGF.

The minister said Amnesty International Nigeria said its delegates, who were invited to observe the proceedings at the third phase of the trial at Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State from July 8 to July 11, “were treated with respect and decorum”.

Mohammed quoted the global rights campaigner’s letter as saying: “Amnesty International has repeatedly and unequivocally condemned the attacks by members of Boko Haram.

“We have repeatedly urged the Nigerian government to conduct thorough and independent investigations into the alleged human rights violations and abuses.

“This is with a view to bringing suspected perpetrators to justice in a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty and this indeed is a good progress for the justice sector.”

Mohammed said Amnesty International Nigeria expressed the hope that it would also be invited to observe future trials.

Commenting on the letter, Malami said it was a “clear demonstration of the strategic role of the Federal Ministry of Justice and its commitment in adjudicating terrorism cases, implementing the Criminal Justice Act, and promoting the rule of law and human rights”.