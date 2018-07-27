The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has warned the unsuspecting public to be wary of a Facebook profile with a profile ‘Hon Charles Dokubo Quaker.’

The purported ‘Hon Charles Dokubo Quaker’, the PAP Coordinator said, has been promising scholarships, empowerment and training in exchange for money to unsuspecting Niger Delta youths.

A statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Murphy Ganagana, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo, has not operated any Facebook profile since his appointment on March 13, 2018, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He has also not solicited for money from either contractors, beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme or any member of the public in the performance of his duties.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the said Facebook profile which emanated from criminal-minded persons.

“Any individual or group of persons involved in this criminal act of impersonation is advised to desist forthwith as he/she will be reported to the appropriate security agency for investigation and prosecution.”