Ex-militant leaders drawn from Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States have called on the Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Professor Charles Dokubo, to revoke all contracts on human capacity training to vendors, who they alleged were short-changing the actual beneficiaries of the programme.

The group, in a communiqué by the convener, Godday Smith and others after a general security meeting at Warri, Delta State, said the vendors, who are business men were killing the dream of the Federal Government by short-changing original beneficiaries and engaging in unusual training duration to amass wealth for themselves at the expense of the trainees.

In attendance at the meeting were Godday Smith, national chairman of Phase II, Ramsey Mukoro, Mr. Julius Joseph, Preye Ekpebide, Henry Gomerome, Lucky Willy, Peter Doloubiowei, Godday Couple, Alhaji Aletugbene, Odierin Agas, Ajuwa Johnson, Andrew Azazi, Solomon Ekelemi and Three Lion.

The communiqué read: “You are hereby requested to revoke all the vendors contracts on human capacity training in the amnesty programme and liaise with the leadership of the various phases to nominate qualified vendors, who will not betray us by short-changing our boys for their brothers that are not from the Niger Delta and joined us to fight in the creeks before the Federal Government declared the amnesty.”