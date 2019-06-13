<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aminu Iya Abbas, a member representing Uba/Gaya state constituency in Adamawa State, has emerged speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Abbas was elected unopposed Thursday during the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in Yola after his opponents stepped down for him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been on the verge of losing the seat when four among the 13 members of the party in the 7th Assembly had been competing for it.

The party stepped in at the 11th hour, however, to make the other three PDP contenders to drop their ambition and to support Abbas.

Also, the immediate past speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and who was also in the race, decided to quit, clearing the path for Abbas to become the brand new speaker.