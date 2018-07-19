The U.S. Embassy in Abuja says over 110 Nigerian students have been awarded scholarships worth $5.3m (about N2bn) by more than 15 leading American universities, starting in Fall 2018 Academic Calendar.

The embassy on Thursday in Abuja explained that the scholarship, which would afford both rich and poor students to study in various universities of their choices in U.S., was facilitated through Education

USA Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Education USA centres in Nigeria provide accurate, comprehensive and current guidance on accredited U.S. colleges and universities to highly qualified students from both rich and poor families.

Through its cohort and opportunity programmes, the centres’ advisors identify academically talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and assist them in identifying appropriate U.S. institutions.

The advisors also advised them on how to strengthen their applications and provide guidance on accessing scholarship and financial aid.

The embassy added that some of the schools that offered the scholarship included Stanford University, Dartmouth University, Duke University, Tufts University, Bowdoin College, University of Rochester, and George Mason University.

Others are Arizona State University, Drexel University, Alcorn State University, Howard University, New York University, and Whitworth University, among others.

According to the embassy, it is organising a pre-departure orientation for the departing students on Friday July 20th.