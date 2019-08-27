<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered the remand of an American, Marco Antonio Ramirez, in prison custody over alleged $1.2million fraud.

Justice Akeem Oshodi, ordered the remand of the American following his not guilty plea after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on nine counts charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and fraud.

The offences according to the EFCC are contrary to and punishable under sections 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.

Following the American’s not guilty plea to the charges, the prosecutor, Samuel Daji, prayed the court for a trial date and asked the court to remand him in prison custody.

Responding, counsel to the American, Ademola Adefolaju, informed the court that he is opposed to the trial date as requested by the prosecutor, he, however, told the court that his client had been arraigned over the same allegations and same parties.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court to let his client continue with the earlier bail granted him by Justice Mojisola Dada when he was formally charged before her on 12 counts charge on the same allegations.

Justice Oshodi in his ruling ordered that the American be remanded in prison custody, and fixed October 8, for trial.

The American and his companies sometimes on June 22, 2017, were arraigned before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, on 16 counts charge and pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

Following his not guilty plea, he was admitted to bail in the sum of $25, 000 USD.

Midway to the defendant’s trial, his case file was transferred to Justice Dada and they were consequently re-arraigned on 12 counts charge before they were re-arraigned today on a nine counts charge of the same offences.

Arraigning the American today, the prosecutor, S. O. Daji, told the court that the defendant alongside his companies: USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Capital Group, with an intent to defraud, obtained the total sum of $1.229,800 million, from three Nigerians under the disguise of getting them America’s Green Cards.

Those allegedly defrauded by the American and his firms of the said sums are Ambassador Godson Echejue, Abubakar Umar Sodiq and Olukayode Sodimu.