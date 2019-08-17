<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaja Sarat Banire, mother of the Chairman of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr Muiz Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), passed away Friday night aged 92.

A short statement released by the Banire family on Saturday says the remains of Alhaja Banire will be interred at the Ebony Vault, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos at 2 pm today in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late matriarch of the Banire family is survived by relations and children, including AMCON Chairman Dr Muiz Banire, who was also a former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaja Raimot Ajoke Banire, Mr Ajibola Banire, Dr Rasheed Oki and Mr Ayoola Oke.