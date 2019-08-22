<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bwari Area Council Chairman, Mr John Gabaya, has promised to offer Christian pilgrimage slots to some residents yet to travel for the spiritual activity in Israel.

Gabaya made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja, during a sensitisation workshop on pilgrimage organised by FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“Government has, in the past, offered the opportunity for some people to travel for the religious activity because of its spiritual blessings. We shall make efforts to also offer the opportunity within our capacity,” he said.

“I promise to leave a legacy for Christians in Bwari Area Council because I serve a living God whom has given me the grace to lead his people.

“In my capacity, I will try my best to see that a few of those who have not gone on pilgrimage before, get the opportunity to do so.

“Government has always assisted, but individuals must try and make their personal efforts by sacrificing a bit to ensure that more people gain the experience.

“This sacrifice is very necessary because it started with Christ who made a sacrifice for us all and it comes with a lot of blessings,” he said.

Mr Dabara John, Director of the board, in a remark, said that the event, which was replicated in other area councils, was intended to get residents of the FCT acquainted with the process of pilgrimage.