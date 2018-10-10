



Professor Olu Agbi, an erstwhile Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Australia is dead.

Agbi died in the very early hours of Wednesday after losing the battle to kidney problem.

Family sources told newsmen that the 73 years old Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom slumped and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“He gave up the ghost at the family private hospital where he was rushed to for treatment”, one of the family source said.

Prof. Agbi was the Chairman of the Elders Council of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state until death.

The late PDP Chieftain was also one of the delegates that attended party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state last weekend.

Agbi who became the Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom in 2016 was former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Ondo state.

He was born on May 2, 1945, to the family of Joseph and Elizabeth Agbi in Akure, the ondo state capital.

Meawhile, Ex-Ondo State, Governor Olusegun Mimiko, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Mimiko who arrived at the Alagbaka house of the late Agbi at exactly ‪9:50 am‬ described the death of the elderstatesman as “very sad”.

He noted that Prof. Agbi while alive was a “man of the people” who give prompt advice and lived his a life of humanity.

“We can only pray that God should give the family, the fortitude to bear this lose” Mimiko said.

A BRIEF BIOGRAPHY:

Professor Olu Agbi was born on May 2, 1945, to the family of Mr. Joseph and Mrs. Elizabeth Agbi in Akure. He went to L.A Primary School, Akure for his primary education in 1951, and by December 1957, he completed primary school education.

He later proceeded to the L.A Modern School in 1958 for his secondary school education and was there for about three years before he went to the Government Teachers Training College, Ilesa for Grade Two Teachers’ Certificate and was there for another three years.

In 1965, he taught briefly at the L.A Primary School, Akure and in 1966, he was transferred to the Community Primary School, Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, where he was until he gained admission to the University of Ibadan in September 1967 to study history.

In June 1970, he graduated with Second Class Upper Division and the Federal Government gave him a scholarship to study for his post-graduate degree in the University of Ibadan. However, when he went back to the school, he realised that the kind of specialisation he wanted was not being taught. He wanted to specialise in Diplomatic History, which was also regarded as International History. So, he had to get another scholarship to travel abroad.

He eventually got both the Commonwealth and the Western Nigerian Government Scholarship to go to Birmingham in the United Kingdom and upon arrival, he eventually opted for the Western Nigerian Government scholarship because it was more attractive than the commonwealth scholarship in the sense that it allowed the recipient’s wife and children to get some allowances which the Commonwealth scholarship did not offer.

He was in School of Modern History in Birmingham for four years before he returned to Nigeria in September 1976 to join the Department of History in the University of Ibadan where he later rose to the position of a senior lecturer from 1976 to 1979.

From the University of Ibadan, he moved to Ondo State University, now Ekiti State University, where he became a professor, head of the history department and later the Deputy Vice-Chancellor.