Former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Dr. Christopher Kolade, has charged politicians vying for elective positions in the country to take leadership courses to better understand their responsibilities.

Kolade, who urged the politicians to see leadership as a vocation, said government at all levels must work closely to ensure that the country’s human capital is fully harnessed to benefit the citizens.

The former envoy was speaking at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)’s 50th anniversary and logo unveiling in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, CIPM is the professional institute that talks about the management of human resources, with the legal backing to regulate practitioners.

“If we want leadership to have the best influences on performers in this nation, people elected in any position should be given leadership training.

They should understand the responsibility they have as leaders and the accountability that must follow that responsibility,” he stressed.