Executive Director Lightup Foundation, Ambassador, Olasubomi Iginla Aina, has called on the Federal Government to provide relief and palliatives to the citizens as well as after the stay at home period aimed to curb the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Aina, who also urged Nigerians in diaspora to complement government’s efforts financially by sending money and relief resources back home, saying that such gesture should not be limited to immediate relatives.

“I appeal strongly to those who are in good financial standing in the diaspora to kindly extend their help not only to their family members but also to friends, neighbours and villages where there is high need for support,” he said.

Aina, who is the first National Assembly Ambassador to the United Kingdom, UK, expressed her profound empathy to every Nigerian in Diaspora as well as at home “at this trying time.”

According to her “I heard from different sources that some Nigerians in the diaspora have unfortunately lost their lives due to the covid-19 pandemic.





“I have forwarded an urgent letter to the United Nations Secretary General as well as the Director-General of World Health Organisation on the urgency of the need to support African countries. I am aware that these two institutions are working conscientiously to see how this can be done.

“I would want to restate emphatically that the time to act is now as Africa is running against time. I plead that all bureaucracies be softened and logistic arrangements be fast-tracked to see to the delivery of needed resources as soon as possible.”.

Aina, also appealed to Nigerians to exercise restraint and discretion in spreading news around via the social media or other means, ” let us also take care of our children because they are the future of tomorrow and yet vulnerable at this time.

“Let us educate them on the nature of our present challenge and furnish them with information that could strengthen their resolve to stay safe.

“Anxiety, depression and fear is prevalent at this time of their forced holiday and so they deserved all the protection we can get for them.”