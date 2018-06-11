A former United Nations under-secretary, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the weekend, urged the Federal Government to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair elections in 2019.

Prof. Gambari, who is the Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), also advised the youths not allow themselves to be use as political thugs.

He said this in Malete, in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State at the 6th convocation ceremony of KWASU.

According to him, “As 2019 elections draw near, never allow yourselves to be used by anybody either as thugs or manipulation during elections. Rather get interested in who governs you and how the leaders are selected.

“The government on their part must empower INEC to conduct a free and fair elections in 2019 and beyond. We must give our support while insisting on a permanent end to impunity and zero-tolerance of elections. Elections in 2019 in Nigeria must be the game-changer.”

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, announced that the 1,126 graduated this year. Of these are 30 First Class products.

Prof. Na’Allah added that the school produced five doctoral degree holders.

He added that 522 graduated with Second Class honours in the upper division, 588 second class in the lower division and 60 persons with third class degrees.