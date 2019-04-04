<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 2019 Batch A Corps members deployed to Gombe State have been enjoined to see the good in the country rather than seeking for greener pastures outside the country, especially through illegal means.

This was made known by Ambassador Suleiman Dahiru, OFR, of Pan African Institute Global Affairs and Strategy, when he visited NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada in Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State to deliver a lecture on the ills of illegal migration.

He said, “As professionals, you are likely to succeed outside the country, especially if you applied for a job and got visa. But before you make the move to leave Nigeria, ask yourself this question, ‘Am I leaving the shores of Nigeria through legal or illegal means?’

“Yes we have difficulties in the country but it’s not worth losing your life after passing through the four walls of the university.

“Nigerian graduates are not expected to take the hazardous trip through the Sahara or sea in search of ‘greener pastures’ outside the country”.

“It is a known fact that a lot of young men and women have lost their lives through illegal migration and ended up dragging the name of the country in the mud.”

Ambassador Dahiru added, “You don’t only lose your life but you end up becoming a slave. Think twice before you make the move”.