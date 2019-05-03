<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (WA), AGGN, Deputy National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation, (BCO), Member, Global movement for Social Justice (GMSJ), member, Forward With Buhari (FWB), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie, has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, address the current security challenges in the Northwestern States of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara.

Coomassie made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

The statement read in part: “The recent increase in criminal activities across some states in the Northwest varying from kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed banditry activities is becoming so worrisome and need to be nipped in the bud.

“These crimes gradually started few years back but over the last one year has snowballed into a what seems to be another major national security menace.

“The regular approach in handling general states insecurity is obviously not yielding the desired results in the cases at hand in the Northwest states especially, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“The above named states are constantly being run by de-facto Governments in the name of kidnappers, bandits etc., who on a daily basis, unleash terror, pains, sorrow, tears and blood.

“With the appointment of the new Acting inspector General of Police (IGP), many expected a huge deviation from the past in area of prompt response to any insecurity challenge anywhere in Nigeria, due to his wide knowledge in combating crime with recognition within and outside Nigeria.

“As a matter of urgency and that of national interest, the citizens expected the new IGP to hit the ground running in addressing these menace, but with the reoccurring ways of this banditry activities especially kidnapping along the Abuja – Kaduna road, its evident that the approach so far is yielding little to subdue the crises and as such notable and regular travelers are becoming the very victims.

“In Katsina for instance, some communities and areas have been run over by this dare devil kidnappers and bandits making governance difficult.

The most singular responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties and these is done in provision of securities and protection in a way that makes citizens feels the essence of Governance.

”In a democratic governance of delegated duties across the three tiers of government, the combine security architectures and design of the Nigeria Police force are solely responsible for the task of internal security provision.

“The New acting IGP should urgently begin to re-calibrate the operational strategies in design/implementation to ensure results soonest. No matter the sound nature of strategies, it takes operational effectiveness and efficiency in delivering to make the “strategy contents” doable and sustainable.

“This operational strategies recalibration should cut across every segment in the “security process” of the police force including, Manpower, surveillance equipments, funding/special welfare.

“Existing designs should be rejigged to reflect situational effect of the moments. Officers and men of the force on special assignments in these states should be on special welfare package, ‘worked on” to fish out some of the slacks variables within. With all this done, I believe improved security would be achieved,” he concluded.