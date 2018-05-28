The Bayelsa State Police Command has set up a probe panel to investigate and unmask the identities of armed men that attacked armed Police that were involved in the peaceful intervention in the protest at Niger Delta University (NDU) Amassoma.

According to investigations, the probe team became necessary after preliminary investigations indicated that unidentified armed men from outside the community infiltrated the protesters and exploited the riotous situation to fire bullets at Policemen.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State CP Don N. Awunah, has set up an investigation team headed by as Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry with a view of unmasking those armed whose premeditated action and orchestrated violence triggered the crises that caused destruction of properties and temporary disrupts the peace of the university town” the Police spokesman, Asinim Butwats, stated in a statement.

He enjoined “good and peace-loving people of Amassoma in particular and Bayelsa in general are urged to go about their lawful business as peace and security has been fully restored in the community” adding that the people should assist and avail the investigation team with information to unmask the armed bandits in order to face the full wrath of the law.

In a similar development, it has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies in the state that some unscrupulous elements are attempting to use the creative industry in Bayelsa and neighboring states and the social media to incite the members of the public, cause disaffection and pitch Amassoma community against each other.

Meanwhile the Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON) has condemned in very strong terms what it called the gross human rights abuses unleash on the protesters in Amassoma by the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

PACON in a statement signed by Aluzu Ebikebuna Augustine and Debekeme Powedei President and deputy President respectively said the extra-judicial killing of the some of the protesters is a source of concern.

“We condemn in the strongest of terms the use of live ammunition by security operatives, more especially to quell the protest and reopen the school gate. Irrespective of the amount of provocation meted out by unarmed protesters in reaction to the forceful opening of the school gate, the mayhem, terror, onslaught and high level of unprofessionalism exhibited by security operatives was uncalled for”