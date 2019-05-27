<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has named a 16-man cabinet with Rahmat Abisola Abdullahi as the council’s secretary.

A statement made available to newmen by the chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Dayo Lawal, indicated that Gabriel Olohu Bravo was appointed the supervisory councillor for environment.

Others are Adamu Abari, finance, budget and accounts; Murtala Usman Karshi, education; Adamu Jagaba, works; Justice Dakulu Jikwoyi, agriculture and natural resources; Abdulwahab Musa, health and social services, while Hauwa Abubakar Gwagwa is in charge of special duties.

Candido also retained Jibreel Muhammad Babangoshi as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) while Hadiza Dinatu Saleh is the Special Adviser, Revenue Generation.

Others are Muhammad Dan’Azumi, special adviser, politics/strategy; Binta Dahiru, special adviser, women affairs/ empowerment; Nura Adamu, special adviser, security and chieftaincy affairs.

Rakiya Ibrahim is the special adviser, skills acquisition/job creation while Shoyemi Abiodun Omowumi becomes special adviser, ICT/civil societies & donor agencies and Yunusa D. S. Karmo is the special adviser, community development.