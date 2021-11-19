Alloy Ejimakor: #EndSARS report exonerates Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Alloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, said contrary to claims by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the report by the Lagos State EndSARS panel exonerates his client of any involvement in the protest.

Ejimakor, in a chat with newsmen on Friday, recalled how Malami had accused Kanu of ordering IPOB members to burn down the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

Malami had alleged that Kanu, the detained leader of outlawed Southeast separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had hijacked the EndSARS protest.

He claimed the Biafra agitator took advantage of the protest, through subversive and inciting statements to create mayhem that led to the death of security agents.

In his response to the EndSARS report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, Ejimakor said the panel in its findings made no mention of Kanu hijacking the protest.

Ejimakor said: “The report exonerated my client, Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“If you recall, on October 22, a day after the last two hearings, after which my client pleaded not guilty to the seven amended charges, the Attorney General came out with a press release, where he reeled out very wild allegations that were not on the amended charges.

“One of the principal allegations he made against Nnamdi Kanu was that he was a ring leader in the EndSARS protest. He claimed that Kanu sent his members, IPOB, to burn the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

“Malami made a lot of allegations against Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB regarding the EndSARS and was silent on the innocent citizens that were massacred.

“Now, this report that came out has confirmed that innocent citizens as high as 11 were massacred. I have a copy of the report and I went through it. There is no single indictment of Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB members.”