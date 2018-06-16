Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Friday urged Nigerians not to allow selfish politicians to divide them while canvassing for their votes ahead of the 2019 elections.

He also stated that some of the challenges bedevilling the country were being instigated by unscrupulous politicians.

The Sultan made the call in his palace in Sokoto. He stressed the need for politicians to play politics with decorum, devoid of acrimony and violence.

He noted with dismay that the challenges being faced by the people were numerous and that most were politically motivated by some selfish politicians.

The Sultan reiterated his call on the youths not to allow politicians to use them for thuggery.

“As we are approaching the political era, it is our hope that politicians in the country will allow peace to reign in Nigeria. Our youths should stay peacefully and not to allow selfish politicians to use them in breaching the relative peace in the country.

“Whoever approaches you for thuggery, ask him to lead you in the act. Moreover, any distraction or violence will only set our democracy backwards and affect all areas of human development,” he said.

He lauded Islamic scholars for the successful completion of Ramadan fast and urged them not to relent in advising and telling leaders the truth.

The Sultan stressed the need for Muslims to unite, irrespective of their sects, adding that they should stick to the Qur’an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet in their dealings with their followers.

“Because there are some scholars that are misleading their followers for selfish reasons which is against the teaching of the Holy Prophet, I am urging these kinds of scholars to fear God and stick to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and traditions of the Holy Prophet alone,” he advised.

The Sultan maintained that security was a collective responsibility of all Nigerians and advised the citizens to complement the efforts of the security agencies towards securing the country.

He commended the federal and Sokoto State governments for investing hugely in the educational and agricultural sectors, and called on Nigerians to support such efforts.

The monarch urged Muslims to uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast that included patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Salah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other political leaders in the country.