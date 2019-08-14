<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Ogbagba II), yesterday received thousands of sons and daughters of Ijebu extraction of the Yoruba race in Ijebu-Ode at this year’s Ojude Oba Cultural Festival/Carnival.

The eminent monarch advised his people to “go for a capable successor” whenever he joins his ancestors.

The octogenarian ascended the throne in 1960 at the age of 25 from the Anikilaya Ruling family.

There are indications that the ruling house to produce the next Awujale, when the stool becomes vacant, is the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, where the founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, is the Olori Ebi (family head).

Oba Adetona, apparently not desirous of having Ijebu land slide into retrogression after over five decades of monumental progress, development, peace and unity, urged his people to sustain the tempo by ensuring that the stool does not go to a money bag.

The revered monarch gave the advice while delivering his speech at the conclusion of the Ojude Oba festival.

He urged Ijebu sons and daughters to reject any candidate who could set Ijebu land backward, if enthroned the king.

Dignitaries at the event, where over 25,000 people participated in the carnival, included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, his wife, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Deputy Governor Noimot Oyedele-Salako, former Governors Segun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, former Deputy Governor Segun Adesegun, Sir Kensington Adebutu (who was the special guest of honour), Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Olori Kemi Adetona, among others.

The Awujale, who spoke Yoruba, advised his people on how the process of selecting the next Awujale should go.

Oba Adetona said: “When I eventually go, please, go for a capable successor. Reject any candidate that will put Ijebu land into retrogression. Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor. Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards.

“If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please, reject them and go for the next ruling house with a capable candidate. Do not go for money bags that will destroy the achievements Ijebu land has recorded so far.

“My prayer is that Ijebu land will continue to grow from strength to strength. Call on God for direction when picking my successor. Ask God to guide you.”