President Muhammadu Buhari has said three Permanent Secretaries accused of fraud – Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, Nkechi Ejele and Fatima Binta Bamidele – stand exonerated based on the report of the panel that probed the allegations against them.

Buhari thus said the Permanent Secretaries, who have been without posting since November 2015, should not have their appointments terminated.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo.

Ojabo said the President gave the directive while considering the recommendations of the Federal Service Management Committee and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He said: “The President also noted that Mrs. Fatima Bamidele recently retired from the Service upon the attainment of the mandatory age of 60 years and wished her well in retirement. He however stated, that the careers of the remaining two Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, and Mrs. Nkechi Ejele must not be terminated on account of unproven allegation until they are due for retirement.

“In his magnanimity and compassion, Mr. President’s directive has now brought to closure the uncertainties surrounding the careers of the permanent secretaries.

“The Presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimized on account of frivolous allegations and petitions.”

Odusote, Ejele and Bamidele were investigated over alleged misappropriation of funds in their ministries.

They were therefore placed under watch and had since been at home since 2015 while their counterparts were assigned to ministries by the Buhari administration.