Business mogul and president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Thursday visited former military President Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill residence in Minna, Niger state capital.

Dangote was accompanied by his daughter, Halima Dangote and her husband, Suleiman Bello, and some members of Dangote group.

Dangote visited the state capital to attend the launch and disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation N250 million micro grant to 25,000 vulnerable women in Minna.

Dangote, after attending the event at Justice Legbo Idris Conference Hall, Minna, was also accompanied by Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state, Bala Ibn Naallah, deputy majority leader of the senate, and Mikail Bmitosahi, chief of staff to Bello.

The duo had a closed door meeting that lasted for more than one hour.

But Dangote did not speak to reporters about the outcome of his meeting with the former president