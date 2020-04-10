<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Industries Limited, has assured Nigerians and Africans of victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

The assurance was detailed in a goodwill message on the occasion of his 63rd birthday issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, on Friday in Lagos.

The foremost entrepreneur commended the efforts of the organized private sector, which through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) initiative had raised over N21 billion to support government efforts to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

Dangote also lauded the efforts of the government at all levels and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, which currently was ravaging the economic, health and social sectors of the country.





“All hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle this global dimension issue, with its impact felt all over the world.

“If we all work together to combat this virus, then there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Newsmen report that Dangote, through his philanthropic organization, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has donated N2 billion in cash and other materials to the CACOVID Fund.

He also donated four ambulances to the Lagos State Government to support its efforts.