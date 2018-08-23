Alhaji Aliko Dangote has urged other stakeholders in the sector to join hands with the government to fund education, adding that funding qualitative education goes beyond the government.

He stated this in Minna, Niger State before Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness, Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago; Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Shuaib Gambo, and the Niger State Commissioner for Education, Hajia Fatima Madugu, during El-Amin International School’s 20th graduation.

Dangote, represented by Alhaji Mansir Ahmed who was the keynote speaker at the ceremony said: ‘’Government alone cannot provide the country’s education needs.”

The business mogul while lauding the family of the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, for intervening in the educational needs of the country, said since the establishment of El-Amin International School, it has made indelible marks in the lives of many Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides.

Meanwhile, the school’s Acting Principal, Mallam Ahmed while speaking disclosed that the school was founded by the wife of the former Head of State as an investment in the future of Nigeria.

He said the school is renowned for providing the needed foundation for Nigeria’s arguably youngest PhD holder, Dr. Salihu Ibrahim Dasuki.

His words: “The school educates children from across Nigeria and promotes respect for cultural and religious values, offering both national and international examinations including WASSCE, NECO, UTME and IGCSE.

“While we maintain our mandate of ensuring and implementing a balanced and integrated curriculum that is delivered in the most impactful way, El-Amin International School also offers exclusive extracurricular activities ranging from photography to hairdressing, music and dancing. ‘’Our biggest sporting activities include polo, soccer, tennis, taekwondo, swimming and basketball.”

During the 20th graduation ceremony, the nursery section graduated 35 pupils of 20 girls, 15 boys from Year six, while the secondary school, which marked its 19th graduation had a total of 38 boys and 20 girls graduating from the senior school.

Individual prize winners were Naja’atu Ishaka Bawa who received the outstanding awards for Geography, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Civic Education while Maimunah Haruna received the awards for the best in Physics, English Language and ICT.

Muhammed Ahmed Tijani got the award for the best in Mathematics while Farida Ibrahim got the best in Literature.

Nabila Ishaka Bawa got the best in Islamic Studies while Precious Duza got the award for the best in Christian Religious Studies.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the school’s Parent Teachers Association, PTA, Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, and other guests including Hajiya Kalgo and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, among other parents and notable personalities, lauded the school.