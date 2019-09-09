<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has sacked its National President, Kolade Alabi David, the chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State.

In arriving at the decision, it said the election of David contravened the constitution of the association.

It appointed the deputy national chairman and Chairman of Soba Local government area of Kaduna state, Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu, as his replacement.

In a resolution at the end of its meeting in Abuja, ALGON said the chairman of a council not listed among the 774 local government area contained in the 1999 constitution as amended cannot lead the association.

The resolutions signed by ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Andrew ALU reads: “The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has come to the unfortunate realisation that the man who has been at the helm of affairs as president of ALGON, Kolade Alabi David, is not a chairman of any of the recognised 774 Local Government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“According to section 5 (1a) of the ALGON constitution, to be eligible as president, one must be an elected chairman of one of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria.

“The local government councils of the current chairman is not one of the 774 local governments.

“He is the current chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Areas (LCDA), which is not one of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) listed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since his Local Government Areas (Bariga) is not in the said 774 LGAs, in Nigeria, he is not qualified in first place to contest for the presidency of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

“Resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ALGON, at a well-attended meeting on 6th September, 2019 at NICON Luxury Hotel, Areas 11, Abuja hereby pass a resolution and remove Hon. Alabi Kolade David as the National President.

“The present Deputy National President, Hon. Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu, the executive chairman of Soba local government areas of Kaduna state has been unanimously elected by the national executive council (NEC) as the new president of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) with effect from the 6th of September, 2019.

“By these resolutions of highest body of ALGON, Hon. Kolade David is to handover the whole affairs of ALGON activities to Hon. Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu as the new National president of ALGON.”