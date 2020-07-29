



The General Assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, on Tuesday, inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee, IMC, headed by Abdullahi Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for the next six months.

The General Assembly, the highest decision making organ of ALGON, had on May 30, 2020, during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee.

It also approved the constitution of the committee, given that the national leadership of the association has been crisis-ridden in the past eight months.





Other members of the IMC are Ige Emmanuel- Deputy President from South West; Kingsley Innaji (South-East); Philip Okparaji (South-South); Jingi Rufai (North-East); Shehu Jaga (North-West) and Niyi Adeagbo who doubles as the Public Relations Officer.

In his inaugural speech, Maje, who is the Chairman, Suleja Local Government of Niger State, said the committee’s mandate was to set up ALGON Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the offices of President and the National Executive Council.

He sought the cooperation of the association’s permanent members and stakeholders to support the committee to reposition the association.

“I want to assure every member and stakeholders that we shall henceforth run ALGON in accordance with our constitution and the rule of law,” he said.