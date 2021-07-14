ALGON backs call for state police

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has declared its support for the establishment of state police in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued at the end of the group’s National Executive Meeting in Enugu on Wednesday.

The statement, signed by the National President of the association, Kolade Alabi, urged the Federal Government to grant the people’s request for state police.

He stated that the initiative would help to enhance security in the country.

“To me, security requires a bottom-top approach, not a top-bottom approach.

“When we adopt this approach over the rising state of insecurity, the country will be safe for all of us,” the ALGON boss stated.

He lauded the council chairmen in Enugu State for their efforts in promoting peace, security and infrastructure development in the rural communities.

He added: “from what I have seen so far, they have performed creditably.

“It is not all about building infrastructure, it is also about investing in physiological infrastructure, which is what we have seen.

“The council bosses are promoting peace, art and culture and it is a good one.”

Alabi commended the State Chairman of ALGON, Solomon Onah, saying that he had done well.

“Since yesterday we came into this state, the way you conducted the affairs of ALGON is one of the best in the country,” he stated.

Alabi explained that they came to Enugu for the NEC meeting, which he described as the third since the group started rotating the meeting.

“The reason for doing that is for us to assess the performance and activities of all our people in various states and you agree with me it is a good idea.

“We cannot sit in Abuja and know what is going on in all the states and all the local government areas of the country,” Mr Alabi added.

In a remark, Mr Onah expressed delight over the verdict by the group’s national leadership on the modest achievements by ALGON in the state.