The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi III, says no amount of spiritual incantation or use of concoctions can curb cancer.

Adeyemi said this in his palace when Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, led members of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria on a courtesy visit.

The visit was to thank him for the enormous support given to the BRECAN members in Oyo State during the 2020 World Cancer Day celebration.

“No amount of spiritual incantation, concoctions or climbing of prayer mountains that can curb it except periodical medical check-ups and self-examination, which will go a long way in reducing the mortality rate,” he said.

He assured Akeredolu of his continuous support to fight breast cancer through consistent and aggressive awareness.

Adeyemi said his sister is a victim of the disease and she is still receiving treatment at University College Hospital Ibadan.





“She survived it through early detection and prompt medical approach,” the monarch added.

He promised to use his position to create more awareness for people to appreciate that “breast cancer is not a deadly disease if well managed medically at an early stage.”

He also assured BRECAN of continued support to drive their vision and mission.

Earlier, Akeredolu, who founded BRECAN, commended the monarch for the warm reception accorded her team and for his consistent support, especially during the 2020 World Cancer Day Celebration.

The governor’s wife said she was impressed with how the monarch showed genuine commitment in the fight against breast cancer.

She said, “With the strong message and consistent one indeed, we will be able to convince our people that breast cancer is not a death sentence.

“And with the imperial majesty position, we will use him in breast cancer advocacy in the country.”