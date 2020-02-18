<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Akwa Ibom State Government has withheld the salaries and regular promotion of public school teachers for allegedly engaging in various acts of misconduct.

The affected teachers were alleged to have committed various offences ranging from lateness, absenteeism without authorisation and having more than three queries in their files.

The State Chairman, Secondary Education Board, Mr Umana Umana, made this known while featuring in a live programme on Comfort FM monitored by newsmen on Monday.

Umana said, “We don’t take things for granted again; we want to ensure that both teachers and students are effective so that there will be an efficient learning process. Our monitoring team is on the field on a daily basis making sure they do effective monitoring.”





He said the board would soon disclose the details of the affected teachers, adding that the government was committed to ensuring that teachers display a high sense of commitment in their workplaces.

He warned students and pupils alike against examination malpractice, saying any pupils found indulging in the act would not be spared as the board was set to sanitise the education sector.

Umana expressed displeasure over the vandalisation of school properties and infrastructure by host communities.

He said, “We are not happy that the government is trying to make sure facilities are provided but the rate at which these properties are vandalised is alarming.”

He appealed to school principals to report cases of dilapidated structures as it would help the government intervene on time.