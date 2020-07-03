



Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel says it is unsafe to reopen schools in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Emmanuel disclosed this on Friday during a press conference.

According to him, schools will remain closed until the state government is sure that reopening them will not expose students to the risk of contracting the dreaded virus.

The governor said his administration is engaging stakeholders in the education sector on the safe reopening of schools in the state.

He also announced the lifting of the ban on burial and marriage ceremonies under specified guidelines.





According to Governor Emmanuel, attendance at such ceremonies must be limited to 30 persons if it is done in hall, and 50 people if it is done in an open place.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m yet to receive one naira from Federal Government for the fight against COVID-19.

“A lot of people believe we are doing all these things because the Federal Government has given us so much money.

“No, not at all. We do this because we see our responsibility to save lives and I had said that I will be at the forefront of this fight,” he said.