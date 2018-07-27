The Vice Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom University, Prof. Eno James Ibanga, has said his university does not give admission to students with tattoos.

The VC, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, said students who intend gaining admission into the university are thoroughly screened before being admitted.

He also said this was to check that they do not belong to cults.

Ibang said over 90 per cent of programmes of the institution have received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission.

Courses on religious studies, mass communication, history and international relations have received interim accreditation from the NUC, he said.

He said the accreditation team from the NUC would visit the institution to complete the accreditation of the remaining three programmes.

He commended the state government for allowing the university enjoy autonomy in spite of the fact that it is state-owned.

The vice chancellor said apart from autonomy, the management of the school enjoys support from the Governing Council and the state government.

Ibanga said: “All faculties except three programmes have full accreditation and the management only admits students within its capacity.

“The university at present has 7,300 students.

“I count myself blessed to be a Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University.

We have autonomy.

“Without it, the institution will not succeed and the autonomy has been upheld by the government.

“The management of Akwa Ibom State University has free hands and autonomy to operate to achieve academic excellence.”

Ibanga noted that the school has developed the infrastructure it needs to give students the appropriate training that would create jobs for them.

He said: “We encourage our staff to go into research and develop the place.

“Akwa Ibom University has entered into collaborations with some foreign institutions in the area of research and training.

“We have been very liberal in dealing with staff matters.

“We pay salaries before the end of the month.

“We give extra incentives to staff as well.”