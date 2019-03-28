<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has appealed to the Federal Government to approve operational licence to enable the recently-acquired Ibom Air aircraft go on air.

Luke, who also made case for prompt approvals to facilitate the process of getting the Ibom Deep Seaport project up and alive, said: “Please give us the necessary approvals to get our aircraft on air and for our Deep Seaport to kick-start”.

The Speaker, who is also Chairman, Advisory Committee on Parliamentary Matters, handed down the appeals in Uyo on Wednesday while addressing a two-day workshop on parliamentary management for local government councillors, clerks and servant-at-arms, organized by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Advisory Committee on Parliamentary Matters, in collaboration with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja.

While calling for synergy between the Executive and the Legislature at the local government areas across the state, he owed the developments so far recorded in the state, including the Ibom Air to the existing eamless relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

Luke, who said the workshop was organised to boost the quality of service delivery of the legislators at the grassroots level, charged parliamentarians across the 31 local government areas to treat the workshop as important as it would not only boost their knowledge in the interim, but also would empower them to effectively handle subsequent political endeavours in their quest for leadership.

He applauded NILDS for partnering the state to boost her human capital base, and also thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for his assistance to the House of Assembly committee on parliamentary matters, which has aided in the success of the exercise.

The Speaker, who cautioned both the Executive and the Legislature against undue interference with each other’s role, however, called for synergy between both arms of government at the grassroots level.

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Emmanuel said the decision to invest in human capital development of legislators at the grassroots level was due to the importance his administration attaches to the development of the grassroots.

“This workshop underscores the importance Akwa Ibom State government attaches to the development of the Local Government Areas, to ensure that it is well positioned for the development of the grassroots.

“The rural dwellers look up to the council for answers to the numerous problems bedeviling them. For this reason, you are constitutionally saddled with the onerous task of ensuring their development”, he said.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, said the dynamic nature and the evolving trend in legislative practice such as ICT has also necessitated the organization of the workshop.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that experiences of the facilitators will positively rub on the participants.

He therefore urged the participants to pay more than the usual attention to gather what would be sufficient to improve their quality of leadership in their various wards as well as justify the government’s huge resources committed to the training.

Addressing the occasion, the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Ladi Hamalai, who was represented by the Director Research and Training, Dr. Adeyemi Fajingbesi, commended the Akwa Ibom State government for giving attention to the promotion and deepening of democracy in the state through human capacity building of leaders at the grassroots.