The body of Iniubong Umoren, the 26-year-old University of Uyo Philosophy graduate, who was raped and killed by a fake job recruiter, has been buried.

Miss Umoren, an orphan, was buried on Friday at her hometown, Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The victim was kidnapped, raped and killed in April while honouring a fake job interview in the suburbs of the state capital, Uyo.

The suspect, Uduak Akpan, described as a “serial rapist”, is being detained at the police headquarters in Uyo.

The police said Akpan confessed to the killing of Miss Umoren whose body he had buried in a shallow grave in his father’s compound before it was exhumed for autopsy.

Miss Umoren’s burial was conducted by a local congregation of Faith Tabernacle Church.

“It is written that a man will die but woe unto him that caused the death,” was the title of the pastor’s message at the funeral.





Every man would die someday but what follows after death should be important for everyone, the pastor said to a crowd of sympathizers, who were mostly students from the University of Uyo.

It was a rainy day.

The burial ceremony was brief and the people around gripped by grief. A sister to the late Miss Umoren fainted and was later resuscitated. The students sang solidarity songs, demanding for justice for the late rape victim.

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, Udo Kieran, and the Chairman of the local government council, Kingsley Akpan, were among the dignitaries who attended the burial.

A federal lawmaker from the area, Unyime Idem, arrived after the corpse had been buried. He went straight to the graveside, stood for a while without uttering a word, and then walked away.