



The Akwa Ibom State government has announced Monday, February 1st 2021, as the resumption date for its 2nd term academic session in both public and private primary and Secondary Schools in the State.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, who disclosed this in a press statement at the weekend advised parents and guardians to provide their wards with facemasks in line with COVID-19 safety protocols as they resume schools on Monday as well as all the necessary textbooks and writing materials.

She added that school authorities must provide hand-washing facilities including running water, hand sanitisers and thermometers and ensure that students, pupils and teachers comply with physical distancing within the school premises.





The statement further noted thus, “students or teachers who feel sick are advised not to come to school, but seek medical help.

”The government will not tolerate lateness on the part of the students or teachers just as students caught loitering during school hours will be punished. Government reminds the school community that the State’s Education Monitoring team is committed to ensuring that these directives are not flouted.

School authorities are advised to ensure teachers complete their scheduled curriculum for the term in compliance with the State Government’s directive.”

The Commissioner, however, disclosed that the second term would be concluded on April 1, 2021.