<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The authorities of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Ekpene, have vehemently refuted the allegation that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has threatened to shut down the institution over the appointment of an unqualified rector.

Local tabloids in the state have been awash with stories of fraud and other mismanagement issues in the institution since the appointment of its new board last June.

But addressing the press on Thursday, the new chairman of the governing council of the institution, Mr Ekpenyong Ntekim, said though they had ignored several other inappropriate publications concerning the school, they had to urgently react to debunk the alleged threat to the closure of the school since it is totally false and capable of misinforming the general public.

“Previously, we were bothered only to the extent of the dented image of the school in the branded fraud cases mutually alleged against some principal officers of the school without prejudice to the proof and investigation thereof.

“However, in this case of a published allegation that Akwapoly is under threat of being shut down by NBTE, we are under the urgent responsibility to address you today to denounce it in absolute terms. The allegation is totally misconceived, mischievous and condemnable. It is totally false and malicious.

“I need to assure that this council will be very firm and decisive in reining in whoever needs to be reigned in, in this institution for its ultimate growth. Honestly, no effort will be spared in this direction, and whoever is behind these dastardly acts of malicious publications against his or her place of work would have to shape up or ship out as there can be no human institution in this academic institution,” the chairman warned.

He averred that from the nature and character of the false publications against or about the school, it was obvious that syndicated works of mischievous cleavages were at play to the damage of the school and desecration of the intended objective of government over it.

“It must be resisted by all conscientious and patriotic Akwa Ibomites, and it will be vehemently resisted by this council. Enough should be enough. Those involved are prayed to redirect their minds to the moulding of the infantile characters dedicated to their mentorship by the parents and sponsors.”

Ntekim craved the partnership of the media professionals, especially, the local tabloids, explaining that sensational and bad news might sell papers faster, but I request that our brothers of the pen profession should maximally exercise professional wisdom, decorum and patriotism in reporting issues concerning this school in a manner that will cooperatively build its image and attain its set noble objectives.”