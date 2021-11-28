Akwa Ibom official harps on national crises communication template

With the ambiguity of the ‘Nigerian Dream’ and the need for a consensus on its definition, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has called for a National Crises Communication Template.

The Information Commissioner made this Known, Wednesday 24th November, in Lagos, during a meeting convened by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Attended by Commissioners of Information, heads of broadcast stations and other critical stakeholders of the industry in Nigeria, the meeting was to address contemporary issues affecting the broadcast industry.

Comrade Ini Ememobong who noted that most of the challenges facing the broadcast industry are the offshoot of the ambiguity in the translation of the “Nigerian Dream”, called for a National Communication Crises Template that will create unanimity amongst all stakeholders across the country.

The Akwa Ibom State Information helmsman called for the oneness of purpose in the building of the Nigeria of our dream adding that such ideal should be held firmly in the development of all sectors of the country, including the broadcast industry.

“It has become imperative to address the existing ambiguity of the ‘Nigerian Dream’ and the need to create a unanimity of its definition and the inevitability of a national crisis communication template,” Comrade Ememobong emphasized.

He commended the organisers for the apt and timely meeting and expressed the hope that participants will successfully deliberate on issues that will bring a positive turnaround to the broadcast industry of Nigeria.

Present at the occasion were: Information Commissioners from Delta, Edo, Abia and Oyo States while the host, Lagos State Commissioner for Information was represented by a Director in the Ministry.