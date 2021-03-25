



The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Akwa Ibom State has demanded inclusion in the incentives approved by the Federal government for teachers in primary and secondary Schools in the country.

They made the demand on Wednesday when they marched from the entrance of the Indongesit Nkanga Secretariat to the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) Secretariat to end their 3-day nationwide protest.

Speaking at the SUBEB Secretariat, State Chairman of NASU, Comrade Aniefiok Simons, stressed that the exclusion of non teaching staff from the Federal government recent reforms in public primary and secondary Schools in the country was discriminatory and wrong.

Simons called on all stakeholders in the Education sector to look into their plight, and also approve for them the same retirement age and year of service, stressing that teachers are not the only workers in public primary, secondary schools and colleges in this country.

Simons stressed, “Teachers work with diverse range of non-teaching professionals and support personnel in order to achieve the set goals. Our interest should be accommodated by government in the ongoing reform in the School system.





“So we are here today to express our displeasure for the exclusion of members of NASU by the Federal government in its incentives for teachers in the country. We therefore demand that the Federal Government should also extend retirement age for non-teaching staff, to 65, and year of service to 40years.

” Also the Federal and State governments should put in place training programme for members to enhance their productivity. They should put an end to all discriminatory industrial relations practices in the School system”

Addressing the aggrieved workers, Obong Paul Ekpo, State branch Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), represented by Director Administration of SUBEB, Mrs. Mary Ekaette lauded them for being peaceful in their protest.

While appreciating NASU for being non violent in the course of their protest Ekpo stressed,”You have demonstrated that you are Law abiding workers and citizens. I have received all your demands, and I want to assure you that I will present them to the managementl. And I am sure the management will look into your plight.”