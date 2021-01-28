



Akwa Ibom Health workers have appealed to the state government to pay their COVID-19 inducement allowance.

The workers, under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), made the appeal in a communique on Thursday at the end of their general meeting in Uyo.

The association said other state governments, including the federal government, have paid the COVID-19 inducement allowance to their workers.

The communique was signed by the association’s chairperson and secretary, Enobong Akpan and Ekerette Ekanem, respectively.

The association also appealed for the payment of residency training grants to their members undergoing the exercise.

“Government should restore payment of monthly subventions to enhance smooth running of the state-owned hospitals.





“Government should sign, without delay, the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Agency Bill into law to give the people access to qualitative healthcare services.

“The ongoing out-of-pocket expense for health services in the state has indirectly caused unwarranted morbidity and mortality among citizens.

“To protect doctors and other health workers in the state, hospitals should be adequately equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” the association said.

The association requested payment for the 2015 leave grant owed doctors, and the salary arrears of doctors employed in 2019 by the state government.

It said about 60 per cent of resident doctors working at different teaching hospitals were already dropping out of the programme due to lack of funding by the state government.

The health workers, however, commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for renovation and upgrade of some hospital facilities in the state.