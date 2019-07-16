<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on the National Population Commission (NPopC) to separate census exercise from politics so as to gain acceptance from Nigerians.

He spoke on Monday at a news conference organised by NPopC on the continuation of field work for the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Akwa Ibom State, and the commemoration of the world population day, titled: “25 years of ICPD…accelerating the promise”.

Emmanuel, who warned the commission against meddling census with politics, promised to support the exercise and ensure a peaceful completion of the pre-census exercise, known as the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) currently going on in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

He said: “Akwa Ibom is a peaceful state. We will support the National Population Commission till it completes the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in our state. At the completion of the EAD, Akwa Ibom will become the model for other states to follow.”

Federal Commissioner of the NPC Benedict Ukpong said the commission has put in place adequate arrangement for effective deployment of personnel and material in the selected council for the EAD.

He said: “For this EAD, the commission has put in place adequate logistic arrangement for effective deployment of personnel and materials in the selected councils.

“I will like to formally acknowledge and appreciate Governor Udom Emmanuel for his support for all population matters.”

Ukpong, however, appealed to the government, Ibiono Ibom council, traditional institution as well as the communities to support the commission in carrying out the EAD by allowing the demarcators access to facilities and places to be demarcated.