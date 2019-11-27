<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has once again appealed to the federal government to urgently intervene in collapsed federal highways across the state.

Emmanuel made this call while inspecting state government intervention work on some failed portions of the Calabar-Itu high way to save lives of commuters.

According to him, the collapse of the post-war federal road, an important linkage between the South-south and Southeast regions, has severely affected the free flow of traffic, economic activities of the people and caused untold hardship to residents and commuters.

The governor disclosed that despite the paucity of funds his administration has intervened in some of the federal highways to ease the hardship encountered by motorists and commended the contractor, Nigerpet, for addressing the underground erosion that has cut off some sections of the road.

Recall that the federal government has budgeted for Calabar-Itu highway on many occasions and mobilized Julius Berger to site weeks before the 2019 general elections, but the project site was abandoned soon afterwards.

Similarly, Governor Emmanuel has raised alarm on another abandoned Abak – Ikot Abasi Road project awarded to the construction firm, CCECC, by the federal government, calling for an urgent review of the rehabilitation project.

He said the road has been abandoned soon after excavation turning the highway into a death trap for commuters.

Other projects inspected by the governor were the ongoing overhead bridge (Fly-Over) Project at Ikot Oku Ikono/Ekom Iman roundabout, Uyo LGA; Uyo–Etinan road project/Etinan roundabout, Etinan and Ekpene Ukpa Bridge, all in Etinan local government area.