



Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State looks set to reshuffle his cabinet as names of eight nominees as commissioners and special advisers have been sent to the state assembly.

When confirmed, it is going to be the first major shake up of the state executive council since the governor assumed office in 2015.

Checks reveal that some of the commissioners have been in office from the previous administration of former governor Godswill Akpabio.

The governor came under pressure from rights groups to bring in new members into the state executive council and to drop those who had been in office since 2013.





Among those whose names were read by Aniekan Bassey, speaker of the state assembly and sent in by the governor are Ini Ememobong, currently the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Umoh, a professor of medicine and provost of the college of health science, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and Frank Archibong, chairman of Eket Local Government Council.

Others include Imo Moffat, Eno Ibanga, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Akwa Ibom State University, Ini Adiakpan, a woman activist, Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo and to Amaman Nkanga.

The speaker who read the names of the nominees at Thursday’s plenary thereafter forwarded the list to the house committee on judiciary, human rights, public petition for further scrutiny and to report back within a week.