



Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has attributed the successes of his administration on his strict reliance on the leadership of Jesus Christ.

Emmanuel says that Jesus Christ has remained the head of every meetings held during his past six years in office, as all of his plans and policies were drawn from the leadership models set my Jesus.

In his Easter broadcast to the people of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, Governor Emmanuel cautioned Akwa Ibom people, across political divides that the essence of Easter would be lost except they allowed the resurrection of Christ illuminate the dark crevices of their souls to allow the light of God’s word shine through..

“When we let love drive our every action and every thought, when we let it drip from our lips and from our hands, then shall the joy of Easter be complete, and our State shall surely attain the lofty height set for it by our ancestors when they named it Akwa Abasi Ibom State (God’s own State.)

“It is regrettable that some people still play politics with the development of our State and would go on the social media to de-market the State and her leadership. They should know that truth cannot be buried.

“Nigerians are watching and are seeing the great strides that are going on in our State, hence the accolades we are receiving everywhere. It is sad that while other Nigerians are celebrating our achievements, this tiny section of our people are busy spreading falsehood, malice and hate all motivated by politics.





“We should use this season to strengthen our shared commitment to our dear State, to our God and to our communities. Let us spare a moment in this blessed season of hope to pray for our State, our Nation and the World” he said

As an administration, Governor Emmanuel reported that his reliance on Jesus Christ has yielded positive results as it has enabled him to continue to attract investors to boost the economy of the state.

He listed some of the recent gains his administration has attracted to the state to include the Sterling Petrochemical Plant in Eastern Obolo, approved license to commence the construction of the long desired Ibom Deep Seaport, and a 1.4 billion dollar Fertilizer and Ammonia plant with Moroccan counterparts

In the Education sector, Emmanuel said his administration has “launched an emergency on our education sector and as life gradually begins to return to normal, we pledge our commitment to ensuring that the leaders of tomorrow, our children, are given the necessary tools to be as competitive as their counterparts elsewhere”.

While regretting the observed lax in attitude of the people towards the Covid-19 protocols, even as some have gone to the very ludicrous belief that Covid-19 is a virus that only affects the rich and wealthy, Governor Emmanuel said;

“Fellow Akwaibomites, Covid-19 knows no class, pedigree or social standing. It is a virus that affects people from all layers of the society. It is still a clear and present danger to our collective wellbeing and health and should be treated accordingly”.