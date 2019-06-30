<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel will partner publishers of Akwa Ibom State based newspapers and online news blogs towards achieving better promotion of the State and projection of development strides of his administration.

This was made known when the publishers were hosted to a Thank-you Forum by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Media, Prince Emmanuel Sam.

Sam, whose appointment was made public on June 24, 2019, in a release signed by the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, was before the appointment the Chief Executive Officer of Emmasol Communications, the publisher of Guide Newspaper.

He was also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Independent Newspaper Publishers Association, INPA and Leader of Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM.

In his opening remarks, Prince Emmanuel Sam, thanked God for making the day possible. He expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for deeming him fit for the service of his fatherland, adding that every publisher automatically becomes a stakeholder in the administration through him appointment.

Sam noted that the meet was very significant in the sense that he was indebted to all publishers for their show of solidarity and unpretentious celebration of his elevation.

“This is my way of saying thank you to each and everyone of you, publishers, for your genuine display of love, support and solidarity with my appointment. I can assure you that I’m here to represent all your interests.

“Although I am the fourth SA on Local Media [since the return to civil rule] I want to assure you that my tenure will focus on serving as liaison between the Governor and state based publishers, media organizations and professionals,” he said.

The event which was graced by the immediate past Special Assistant on Local Media, Ambassador Uko Umoh, also witnessed a large turnout of publishers, officials of State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, executives of various chapels of NUJ, editors of several state based newspapers and media professionals.

Speaking at the event, the immediate past SA on Local Media, Ambassador Uko Umoh, congratulated his successor on a well deserved appointment.

“Although the invite came on short notice, I decided to honour it because of our friendship. We have shared so many experiences and I am certain you are good for the job.

“Publishers and local media fared well during my tenure, but I know you can perform better. I pray God to protect and guide you to success,” he said.

The pioneer female publisher, CEO of Providence newspaper and pioneer chairperson of Consolidated Chapel of NUJ, Pastor Lucy Daniel, observed that it was the first time an SA on Local Media would gather publishers for an interaction soon after his appointment.

She thanked Governor Udom for finally locating a square peg for a square hole, adding that Prince Sam’s appointment was a welcome development which signaled a new beginning for newspaper publishers in the State.

The Secretary of League of Publishers, Mr. Nsibiet John, congratulated the SA on Local Media, noting that his appointment is well deserved and timely.

He also conveyed his association’s goodwill and solidarity, urging him to remain focused and work hard to better the existing relationship between the Governor and state based media professionals.

Others who spoke were the Chancellor of Coalition Of Online Publishers Akwa Ibom, COOPA, Mr. Ifreke Nseowo: Secretary, State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mr. Amos Etuk; publisher of Sermon newspaper and Vice President, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Otuekong Bonny Nyong; immediate past Special Assistant to the Governor (Grassroots Re-orientation) Mr. Joseph Okon; publisher of Fortress newspaper and State Chairman of SWAN, Mr. Solomon Bassey; and publisher of Vintage Express and Chairman of Federated Chapel of NUJ, Mr. Inimfon Silas.

Responding, the Special Assistant on Local Media reassured the publishers that Governor Udom is poised to offer them a new deal.

“Throughout my tenure, I will work to ensure that publishers feel the benevolence of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, who is evidently media friendly.

“I can assure you that just as your news outlets publish politicians donating cars to their supporters, all things being equal, you shall also report how cars are donated to publishers,” he said.